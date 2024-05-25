Prince George’s Co. man killed in Southeast DC shooting, police say

D.C. police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Prince George's County, Maryland, resident shot and killed blocks away from the Congress Heights Metro Station.

D.C. police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Prince George’s County, Maryland, resident shot and killed blocks away from the Congress Heights Metro Station.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Congress Street Southeast.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Upper Marlboro resident Naheem Worley, 19, suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

“DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs of life, the victim was pronounced dead,” the department said in a press release.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information about this shooting. Tipsters can call the department at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to 50411. An approximate shooting location is included in the map below.