Police locate vehicle linked to Northwest DC mass shooting

D.C. police have located a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly shooting in Northwest that left two men dead and five other people wounded last weekend.

On Wednesday morning, police said the black Infiniti that’s suspected to have been involved in Sunday’s fatal shooting was found.

A picture of the vehicle that was captured by a surveillance camera was released on Tuesday with hopes that the community could help track it down.

Police thanked the community for sharing the photo and said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing Wednesday. No other details were shared.

When officers responded to the 600 block of P Street Northwest at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, they found two men had been fatally shot. Both died at the scene.

The men who died were identified by police as Anthony Brown, 32, of Southeast and Jay Lucks, 32, of Baltimore.

Three men and two women who were wounded were taken to the hospital, police said.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and they haven’t publicly named any suspects.

Investigators have said they believe one or more suspects intentionally fired at the people who were wounded.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the department at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be texted to 50411.

Last year, D.C. saw a 20-year high in homicides amid a surge in violent crime. So far this year, violent crime is trending down, with homicides down by nearly a third compared to this time last year.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser last week signed sweeping anti-crime legislation into law that she said gives police more tools to fight crime.

