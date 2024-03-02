Police identify 2 killed in Northwest DC shooting early Sunday morning

Two men are dead and five people were wounded after a shooting early Sunday morning blocks from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest D.C.

According to police, the shooting took place in the intersection of Seventh and P Street NW at around 3 a.m.

When police got to the scene, two women and three men were found with gunshot wounds in the 600 block of P Street NW.

“All five victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries,” the department said in a statement Sunday evening. Their current conditions are unknown.

Officials later found two 32-year-old men in the area with deadly gunshot wounds. They were identified later as Anthony Brown of Southeast, D.C. and Jay Lucks of Baltimore, Maryland. Both men died at the scene.

Police say at least one male suspect fled on foot and remains at large. He was last seen in the 700 block of P Street Northwest wearing light pants and a blue shirt.

“The initial information that we have at this time is that seven people were shot at this location, two which have since been pronounced deceased,” Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said at a press conference Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. The initial investigation indicates that “one or more suspects intentionally discharged a firearm at the victims,” police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have information related to the shooting or who may have witnessed it contact the department at 202-727-9099. There will be a reward of up to $50,000.

