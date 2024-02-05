Maryland woman who plotted with twin sister, boyfriend sentenced for role in teen brother’s murder

A Maryland woman was sentenced Monday following her August 2023 conviction in her younger brother’s murder.

Leaundra Matthews, of Accokeek, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder for her role in the 2017 murder of her 17-year-old brother, Christian Matthews.

According to prosecutors, Leaundra, 25, plotted Christian’s murder after she said Christian had threatened to harm her and her young daughter. Leaundra’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Tysean Lipford, strangled Christian as he slept in his family’s Silver Spring home in the early hours of March 21, 2017. Lipford was convicted of second-degree murder in January 2019 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Investigators said they uncovered text messages that showed Leaundra informing Lipford and another man, Daniel Howard, of when Christian was asleep. The messages also show Leaundra threatening to end the plan if they didn’t follow her instructions, according to prosecutors.

Leaundra then drove to pick Lipford and Howard up so they could commit the murder and drove them back afterward.

Leaundra confessed her involvement to her mother, Patricia Edelin, and aunt, Gina Edelin, in 2019, according to court documents. Patricia and Gina informed the authorities soon after.

“This defendant was integral to the plot to kill Christian Matthews and served as the driver, both to and from, the scene of the murder,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said following Leaundra’s conviction in August. “She executed a significant cover up operation to deflect responsibility.”

Lemae Matthews, Leaundra’s twin sister, watched Leaundra’s daughter while she drove the two men and told investigators, “I knew that they wanted to kill Christian, but I hoped that they would just beat Christian up instead.”

She said she didn’t come forward out of fear they would kill her, too.

Lemae pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder in October 2021 and is awaiting sentencing pending the conclusion of Howard’s murder trial in July.

Leaundra will serve 25 years in prison followed by five years of supervised probation upon her release.

