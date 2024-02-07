Guilty plea from Md. man found with stolen mailbox keys, $80K worth of checks

A Maryland man pleaded guilty to illegally having a gun, drugs, stolen checks and stolen mailbox keys and could face several years in prison.

A Montgomery County man has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of ammunition and U.S. Postal Service "arrow" keys.(Courtesy Gaithersburg Police) A Montgomery County man has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of ammunition and U.S. Postal Service "arrow" keys.(Courtesy Gaithersburg Police) A Maryland man pleaded guilty to illegally having a gun, drugs, stolen checks and stolen mailbox keys and could face several years in prison.

Andrew Steven Martin, 30, of Silver Spring, is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

He was arrested following a traffic stop in May 2022. A Gaithersburg police officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the car’s passenger compartment, according to a Justice Department news release.

The officer then found a bag of marijuana in the center console, as well as a pill bottle with 27 tablets containing heroin and fentanyl, the Justice Department said. Moreover, there were also two postal service “arrow” keys, one of which opened two postal collection boxes located outside the Reisterstown Post Office.

Police also found debit and credit cards not in his name, two IDs — one of which has his photo but not in his name — and nearly 50 checks valued at more than $80,000, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors said police also found a “privately made” pistol, or ghost gun, loaded with ammunition. Court documents said Martin knew that he was not supposed to have ammunition due to a previous felony conviction.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.