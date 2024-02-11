DC police identify man killed in quadruple shooting

Officers currently believe that shots rang out inside the apartment where Dudley was found, but didn't state if the apartment was home to any of the victims in this shooting.

Washington, D.C., police have identified the man killed during a shooting that injured three others Friday night in Northeast.

In a press release from the department, police identified Donte Dudley, a 22-year-old resident of Northeast, as the man killed inside an apartment building during a shooting on Feb. 10.

Officers currently believe that shots rang out inside the apartment where Dudley was found, but didn’t state if the apartment was home to any of the victims in this shooting.

An adult male was found outside of the apartment and taken by officials to a local hospital for treatment. Two others believed to be connected tot his shooting “walked into local hospitals seeking treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds” as well, according to police.

In a press conference on the shooting, Fifth District Commander Sylvan Altieri confirmed the man’s death, decrying the shooting.

“I will say this: the people who did this have no respect for human life. The violence that’s being committed by people — for nothing — it’s got to stop,” Altieri said.

Officials did not identify any suspects in this shooting.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in this homicide investigation. Information can be shared anonymously via the department’s text tip line at 50411 or by callling 202-727-9099.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

