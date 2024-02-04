3 men injured, 1 dead in Northeast DC shooting

Four men were shot Friday evening in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast D.C.

Three men were injured and one died in a shooting Friday evening in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast D.C.

D.C. police said the call for the shooting came in around 10 p.m.

It happened near the 1200 block of Raum Street NE.

Officials told WTOP three of the men are currently injured, but conscious. A fourth man has died after succumbing to injuries from the shooting.

