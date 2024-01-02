Major disruptions on Woodrow Wilson Bridge after reports of armed man

An individual was taken into police custody Tuesday night after reports of a man with a gun on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, according to D.C. police.

An individual was taken into police custody Tuesday night after reports of a man with a gun on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, according to police.

D.C. police said they received reports of an armed man on the bridge around 6:42 p.m. Tuesday. It’s not clear if shots were fired and there were no immediate reports of injuries. A man was taken into custody, D.C. police told WTOP.

All local and thru lanes of the Inner Loop were initially shut down, along with the thru lanes of the Outer Loop. All lanes have since reopened.

Traffic backed up as far as two miles on the Inner Loop, according to an X post from the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program.

Multiple agencies, including Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, Prince George’s County police and D.C. police, responded to the incident.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.