DC man killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say

Prince George's County, Maryland, police have identified the D.C. resident killed during a shooting in the unincorporated section of Bowie on Thursday.

Officers said Timothy Jones, 37, was in the 900 block of Saint Michaels Drive just after 3 p.m. when the shooting happened.

When police arrived, they found Jones inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The Prince George’s County Police Department said he died at the scene of the shooting.

The department said it is working to identify suspects and determine why the shooting happened.

Anyone with information that could help arrest and indict a suspect in this case is encouraged to call detectives at 301-516-2512 or leave an anonymous tip with PG Crime Solvers. Those who submit qualifying tips can get a reward of up to $25,000.