Footage of Md. road rage shooting released

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

November 14, 2022, 1:33 PM

Maryland State Police have released video of a deadly road rage shooting earlier this year, and they hope the public can identify the shooter.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, along eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway. Police believe the victim, 29-year-old Delonte Hicks of D.C., had been exchanging words with the driver of a dark sedan when the driver pulled a gun and shot into the tow truck Hicks was driving.

Hicks later died at a hospital.

The video footage was taken from a camera inside the tow truck.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text Maryland State Police 410-929-0802.

Police recommend that drivers avoid dangerous behavior on the road that might lead to a road rage incident. That includes unnecessary use of the horn or high beam headlights; directing hand gestures at other drivers; and following cars too closely.

They also suggest that if drivers see dangerous or aggressive driving, they should keep their distance, avoid getting into a dispute, and call the police if the situation escalates before they can get to a police station.

The video of that road rage shooting is posted below.

 

