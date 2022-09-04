LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » Crime News » Man extradited from Mexico…

Man extradited from Mexico sentenced to 18 months for role in DC-area prostitution ring

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

September 4, 2022, 8:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man who was extradited from Mexico to face U.S. charges will serve 18 months in prison for his role in a prostitution ring that operated in the D.C. area, among other places.

The 45-year-old’s sentence was handed down on Friday.

Ramon Raudel Campos Murillo, of Michoacan, Mexico, was one of at least seven individuals who conspired to operate a sex trafficking organization between 2009 and 2010, according to court documents.

In 2010, Campos Murillo aided and abetted those driving a young woman from Maryland to various locations to perform sex acts for money, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Drivers would transport young women to as many as 30 customers per day, collecting 30 dollars for 15 minutes of sexual activity and then giving the women half of the money, according to the news release.

Campos Murillo was charged by indictment in 2011, and a warrant was then issued for his arrest. He fled to Mexico, according to police, where he stayed until his extradition to the United States earlier this year.

At least seven others involved in the scheme were previously convicted.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up