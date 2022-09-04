Man extradited from Mexico sentenced to 18 months for role in DC-area prostitution ring

A man who was extradited from Mexico to face U.S. charges was sentenced today to 18 months for his role in a prostitution ring that operated in Virginia, Maryland and D.C., among other places.

A man who was extradited from Mexico to face U.S. charges will serve 18 months in prison for his role in a prostitution ring that operated in the D.C. area, among other places.

The 45-year-old’s sentence was handed down on Friday.

Ramon Raudel Campos Murillo, of Michoacan, Mexico, was one of at least seven individuals who conspired to operate a sex trafficking organization between 2009 and 2010, according to court documents.

In 2010, Campos Murillo aided and abetted those driving a young woman from Maryland to various locations to perform sex acts for money, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Drivers would transport young women to as many as 30 customers per day, collecting 30 dollars for 15 minutes of sexual activity and then giving the women half of the money, according to the news release.

Campos Murillo was charged by indictment in 2011, and a warrant was then issued for his arrest. He fled to Mexico, according to police, where he stayed until his extradition to the United States earlier this year.

At least seven others involved in the scheme were previously convicted.