DC rapper faces 2 more charges in Tysons mall shooting

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

September 19, 2022, 8:00 PM

A Fairfax County grand jury has approved seven charges against the D.C. rapper who is accused of firing three shots inside Tyson’s Corner Center on June 19.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but the shots sent panicked shoppers running.

Noah Settles, 22, also known as “No Savage,” was previously charged with five felony counts, which include three counts of malicious discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, as well as a charge of attempted malicious wounding and a count of using a firearm while attempting to maliciously wound.

With the grand jury’s approval, two misdemeanor charges have been added — brandishing a firearm and possession of a concealed firearm.

“These additional charges allow our prosecutors to fully tell the story of what allegedly happened that day, including right before shots were fired,” said Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

“… We will be trying to prove that before Mr. Settles fired his weapon, that he was carrying a concealed firearm and that he brandished it at someone before changing locations to open fire.”

Descano added the charges against Settles could bring a sentence of up to 45 years in prison.

“People need to know that you cannot come into Fairfax County, wave a gun around and shoot it in a crowded mall and expect to walk out without anything other than very, very stiff consequences,” he said.

Settle’s music videos, posted on YouTube, range in popularity from about a half-million to nearly 3 million views each.

“I will confess I had never heard Mr. Settles’ music before this. … I do understand that he has a substantial following,” Descano said.

Fairfax prosecutors have argued that Settles poses a threat to public safety as he’s been held without bond since he turned himself in late June.

Descano expects that a date will be set soon for Settles to face trial, perhaps in early 2023.

