Bail hearing Tuesday for man shot inside DC hotel

The case against the former Baltimore police officer who is accused of molesting children at his wife’s Maryland day care is moving forward.

James Weems Jr., 57, is facing 13 charges, including alleged sexual abuse of three children.

An investigation is still underway, and Baltimore County police told WTOP that the number of charges could grow.

Weems was extradited from D.C. police custody on Monday and is being held in a Baltimore County police precinct.

A bail hearing has been set for Tuesday in a Baltimore County court.

Prosecutors say Weems, of Randallstown, Maryland, was shot by his wife at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Southwest D.C. on July 21.

Shanteari Weems, 50, told police that she had “received multiple messages and phone calls from parents and teachers” about sexual abuse allegations at the day care center she runs in Owings Mills and went to meet her husband of five years at the hotel, according to the affidavit.

She repeatedly asked him about the accusations, and it escalated into an argument, she told police.

James Weems was shot in the head and leg and was hospitalized in D.C.

Shanteari Weems was arrested and faces multiple charges.

On Friday, a D.C. Superior Court judge ordered her to be held without bond and determined that there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Her lawyer contends that the argument between the couple turned violent and she shot her husband in self-defense.

Activists have been showing up at her court hearings and voicing their support for the Lil Kidz Kastle day care owner online with the hashtag #freeshanteari.

James Weems was a Baltimore police officer from 1996 to 2005 and then a “contract specialist” doing administrative work until 2008, police there said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.