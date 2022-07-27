WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions | Griner's trail update | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Civilian medic on Ukraine war’s front lines
Washington Co. mom, boyfriend charged in death of boy, 5

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

July 27, 2022, 9:33 AM

A Washington County, Maryland, mother and her boyfriend are charged in connection with abuse that led to the death of the woman’s 5-year-old son.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged Catherine Thrasher, 30, with the abuse that caused the death, while Timothy Lee Haselden II is charged with rape, assault and child abuse.

Haselden, who was watching Thrasher’s three children on Friday, called her at work to tell her the boy, who has autism, was slumped over and unresponsive, according to the Herald Mail, which reviewed court records. Thrasher came home and called 911.

First responders found the child unconscious and attempted life-saving measures, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to Meritus Medical Center and then to Children’s National Hospital in D.C. where he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

Authorities charged Haselden on Saturday and Thrasher on Monday.

Charges against Thrasher include first-degree child abuse that resulted in the death of a child under 13; first-degree and second-degree assault; first-degree child abuse that led to severe physical injury; sex abuse of a minor; second-degree child abuse of a minor in her custody; and neglect of a minor.

Charges against Haselden include first-degree child abuse that resulted in the death of a child under 13; first-degree and second-degree rape; first-degree and second-degree assault; second-degree child abuse of a minor in his custody; first-degree child abuse that caused severe physical injury; neglect of a minor; and sex abuse of a minor.

A medical examiner’s report found the boy had “ongoing extensive internal and external blunt force trauma,” the paper reported.

Thrasher’s other children, a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy, have been placed in the care of the Washington County Department of Social Services, the sheriff’s office said.

WTOP’s Andrew Alsbrooks contributed to this story.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

