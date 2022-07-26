Ex-DC private school employee pleads guilty to child pornography charge

A former D.C. private school employee pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography on Monday.

Jay Gordon, 55, of Crofton, Maryland, worked in the IT department of a private school in the District, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

During an investigation, Gordon’s IP address was found to have visited dark websites, which prompted law enforcement to search his devices, the Justice Department said.

Thousands of photos and videos containing child pornography, some of which included prepubescent children, were found on devices that Gordon said belonged to him, the statement said.

The files were arranged in folders and showed years of illegal viewing, according to the Department of Justice.

Investigators said Gordon also viewed child pornography using the dark web on computers at the school where he worked.

Gordon faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, followed by up to a lifetime of supervised release. After being released, he will have to register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works or goes to school.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.