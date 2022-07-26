WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Home » Crime News » Ex-DC private school employee…

Ex-DC private school employee pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

July 26, 2022, 11:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A former D.C. private school employee pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography on Monday.

Jay Gordon, 55, of Crofton, Maryland, worked in the IT department of a private school in the District, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

During an investigation, Gordon’s IP address was found to have visited dark websites, which prompted law enforcement to search his devices, the Justice Department said.

Thousands of photos and videos containing child pornography, some of which included prepubescent children, were found on devices that Gordon said belonged to him, the statement said.

The files were arranged in folders and showed years of illegal viewing, according to the Department of Justice.

Investigators said Gordon also viewed child pornography using the dark web on computers at the school where he worked.

Gordon faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, followed by up to a lifetime of supervised release. After being released, he will have to register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works or goes to school.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

How two agencies are approaching employee training in a hybrid work setting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up