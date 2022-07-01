RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine children live and play near front line | Russian officials visited Iran to view drones | Missiles rain down on Dnipro | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
Home » Crime News » 1 dead, another hospitalized…

1 dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Maryland fire department

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

July 16, 2022, 8:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person died and another remains in the hospital after a shooting at a fire department in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, deputies say.

A carnival took place last night at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department but it’s unclear whether the shooting took place during or after the fundraiser.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where one later died, deputies said.

An arrest has been made and deputies say charges are pending. The victim and the suspect haven’t been identified.

In a video posted to TikTok, one person attending the carnival can be heard yelling at attendees to take shelter after hearing shots fired.

@broneckceo #Carnival #shooting #smh #viral #maryland #fyp #foryoupage #broneckmusic #🔫 ♬ original sound – Hi Speed Chase

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up