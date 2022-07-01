1 dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Maryland fire department

One person died and another remains in the hospital after a shooting at a fire department in St. Mary's County, Maryland, deputies say.

One person died and another remains in the hospital after a shooting at a fire department in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, deputies say.

A carnival took place last night at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department but it’s unclear whether the shooting took place during or after the fundraiser.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where one later died, deputies said.

An arrest has been made and deputies say charges are pending. The victim and the suspect haven’t been identified.

In a video posted to TikTok, one person attending the carnival can be heard yelling at attendees to take shelter after hearing shots fired.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.