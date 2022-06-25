Man shot attempting to escape carjacker in Southeast

A man is in the hospital after he was carjacked and shot in Southeast D.C. early Saturday morning.

It happened a little after 1 a.m. when police say the man was carjacked. The carjacker then drove him from Prince George’s County through the District attempting to get the victim to withdraw money from ATMs.

The man was shot when he tried to escape around the 1400 block of 41st Street before his assailant drove off — just a few blocks from the D.C. Maryland line, police said.

The passenger is expected to survive. Police are looking for a dark-colored Nissan Rouge in connection with the crimes.

Police haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.

Here’s a map of the area where the man was shot.