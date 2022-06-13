Florida man accused of disrupting March for Our Lives

U.S. Park Police said Monday they arrested a 21-year-old for disrupting Saturday's March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall.

Mitchell Martinez of Coral Gables, Florida, faces disorderly conduct charges for allegedly interfering with a permitted event.

The Washington Post reports that Martinez allegedly had yelled something during a moment of silence at Saturday’s rally. Martinez reportedly told authorities he yelled, “I am God.” But witnesses allege he yelled, “I have a gun.”

He also allegedly scaled a fence near the rally stage while holding a speaker, which was later thrown at the stage.

While I was uploading ^ that video, a man jumped the barricades at the MFOL stage, threw something and sent the crowd into a panic until an organizer calmed people. Park police arrested him. Incident lasted less than a minute but scared the hell out of everyone here. pic.twitter.com/leFr7SZl5k — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 11, 2022

Authorities said six people suffered minor injuries as a result of the panic, including one juvenile.

In a statement Monday, police said they later found that Martinez was not armed and “posed no larger threat to the public.”