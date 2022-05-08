Silver Spring dentist pleads guilty to mail and health care fraud, DOJ says

A dentist from Silver Spring, Maryland, pleaded guilty Wednesday for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and health care fraud.

Edward T. Buford III, 70, is accused of devising and executing a plan to defraud Medicaid in D.C., according to a news release from the department.

Between January 2013 and May 2018, Buford and his co-conspirator paid kickbacks in exchange for Medicaid beneficiaries to be referred to his D.C. dental clinic, International Dental Associates, Inc. These Medicaid beneficiaries were offered cash bribes to receive dental services from Buford. Among the services offered were dentures and dental cleanings.

Buford used a P.O. Box in Silver Spring to receive the fraudulent funds from Medicaid to pay for these services.

According to the Department of Justice, Medicaid lost more than $1.2 million for dentures that went undelivered to patients.

Beyond the money Buford will be required to pay back, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for August 3.