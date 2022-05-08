RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Silver Spring dentist pleads guilty to mail and health care fraud, DOJ says

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

May 8, 2022, 10:36 AM

A dentist from Silver Spring, Maryland, pleaded guilty Wednesday for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and health care fraud — he’ll pay back more than $1.2 million as part of the plea deal, according to the Department of Justice.

Edward T. Buford III, 70, is accused of devising and executing a plan to defraud Medicaid in D.C., according to a news release from the department.

Between January 2013 and May 2018, Buford and his co-conspirator paid kickbacks in exchange for Medicaid beneficiaries to be referred to his D.C. dental clinic, International Dental Associates, Inc. These Medicaid beneficiaries were offered cash bribes to receive dental services from Buford. Among the services offered were dentures and dental cleanings.

Buford used a P.O. Box in Silver Spring to receive the fraudulent funds from Medicaid to pay for these services.

According to the Department of Justice, Medicaid lost more than $1.2 million for dentures that went undelivered to patients.

Beyond the money Buford will be required to pay back, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for August 3.

