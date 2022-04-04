Leesburg man held in overnight shooting death

Nelson Coronado Jr., 21, was arrested after officers responded to a “suspicious event” at an apartment along Fort Evans Road Northeast early Monday.

A Leesburg, Virginia, man has been charged in connection with an overnight shooting death.

Nelson Coronado Jr., 21, was arrested after officers responded to a “suspicious event” at an apartment along Fort Evans Road Northeast around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Leesburg police said.

The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, was declared dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. A gun was also recovered.

Coronado remained at the scene, police said, and was taken into custody. He faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He remains held without bond.

Police believe Coronado is the sole suspect, and that he and the victim knew each other.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Leesburg police at 703-771-4500 or 703-443-8477.