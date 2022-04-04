RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Leesburg man held in overnight shooting death

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 4, 2022, 12:56 PM

A Leesburg, Virginia, man has been charged in connection with an overnight shooting death.

Nelson Coronado Jr., 21, was arrested after officers responded to a “suspicious event” at an apartment along Fort Evans Road Northeast around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Leesburg police said.

The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, was declared dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. A gun was also recovered.

Coronado remained at the scene, police said, and was taken into custody. He faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He remains held without bond.

Police believe Coronado is the sole suspect, and that he and the victim knew each other.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Leesburg police at 703-771-4500 or 703-443-8477.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

