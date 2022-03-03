CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Crime News » Former corrections officer, 2…

Former corrections officer, 2 inmates plead guilty to racketeering in Jessup prison scheme

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 3, 2022, 12:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Four people — a former corrections officer, two inmates and an outside “facilitator” — pleaded guilty to federal racketeering conspiracy at Maryland’s maximum-security Jessup Correctional Institution, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

The scheme involved bribes to correctional officers to enable the smuggling of contraband, including narcotics, alcohol, tobacco and cellphones, into the prison.

Former corrections officer Dominique Booker, 45, of Baltimore; inmates William Cox, 45, and Vernard Majette, 40; and facilitator Vonda Bolden, 57, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty.

The DOJ said law enforcement intercepted phone calls and text messages in which the four talked about contraband to be smuggled into JCI, as well as bribe payments.

Cox and Majette both had contraband phones.

In her plea agreement, Booker said she conspired with Cox — with whom she had a romantic relationship — to orchestrate the smuggling, which included controlled dangerous substances.

According to the DOJ, Booker and her vehicle were searched as she entered JCI in January 2019 and contraband, including plastic baggies containing the synthetic cannabinoid K-2, were found.

Bolden, in her plea agreement, admitted that she worked with her son and co-defendant, inmate Marshall Hill, to make bribe payments, get contraband, meet with co-conspirators to deliver contraband and communicate with other inmates to move the contraband within the prison. She said this was done at Hill’s direction.

All four face a maximum sentence of 20 years for racketeering conspiracy.

All 15 people charged in the case have now pleaded guilty. Hill has been sentenced to four years.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

MSPB regains quorum after 5 years, but faces daunting backlog

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up