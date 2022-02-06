Prince William Co. police identify suspect in Manassas shooting

Police in Prince William County say they have identified a suspect in the Jan. 23 shooting at the Islita Restaurant in Manassas, Virginia. They are asking the public to aid in locating him.

In a news release, the Prince William County Police Department said detectives received enough tips to identify Wilder Miguel Cordero Miranda, 39, of Manassas as a suspect. They described Miranda as a Hispanic male, 5’9,” 170 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

One man was hospitalized with injuries from the Jan. 23 shooting and another was grazed by a bullet.

Following an investigation on tips received, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Miranda. He is currently wanted for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding; one count of attempted aggravated malicious wounding; three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony; and two counts of discharging a firearm within a building, the release said.

The PWCPD released a 2009 photo of Miranda in hopes the public will assist in locating him.

*UPDATE #2: #PWCPD detectives have identified the suspect sought in connection to the #shooting that occurred at the La Isla (Islita) Restaurant in #Manassas on Jan.23. Attempts to located the suspect have been unsuccessful. If you know his whereabouts, call #police. https://t.co/SlobBAiCHR pic.twitter.com/SblETTk0bB — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) February 6, 2022

Previously, on Jan. 29, PWCPD released video security footage and still images of the shooting in an attempt to identify the suspect.

In the security footage, the suspect was seen shooting two people in security footage outside of the Islita Restaurant at 8699 Parkland Street.

The video also shows the suspect leaving the scene of the shooting in a late-model Nissan Pathfire.

PWCPD asks that anyone with information on Miranda, or his whereabouts, to contact police at 703-792-7000 or go online to the Prince William County Police tip line.