Fatal shooting in Kingman Park neighborhood in Northeast DC

D.C. police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday evening in the1500 block of F Street, Northeast, near Miner Elementary School.

A statement by police put out Sunday identified the victim as Kenneth Harris, 37, of Northwest, D.C.. No details on possible motive, or suspects have been established.

According to police, at around 6:44 p.m. Saturday night, Fifth District officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Kingman Park neighborhood. On arrival on F Street, they discovered the victim inside of a vehicle parked near the Azeeze-Bates Court apartment complex, suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services examined the victim and confirmed he had died on the scene of his wounds. He was later transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

This is the second shooting in the Kingman Park neighborhood in as many weeks. Last weekend, a woman was shot multiple times in front of her home on Rosedale Street, NE by a woman dressed as a UPS delivery driver.

D.C. police are offering a reward up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for each homicide committed in D.C. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.