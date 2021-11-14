CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Fatal shooting in Kingman Park neighborhood in Northeast DC

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

November 14, 2021, 4:25 PM

D.C. police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday evening in the1500 block of F Street, Northeast, near Miner Elementary School.

F Street Shooting
MPD investigate fatal shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE near Miner Elementary School in the Kingman Park neighborhood. (Photo: @Killmoenews1 via Twitter)

A statement by police put out Sunday identified the victim as Kenneth Harris, 37, of Northwest, D.C.. No details on possible motive, or suspects have been established.

According to police, at around 6:44 p.m. Saturday night, Fifth District officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Kingman Park neighborhood. On arrival on F Street, they discovered the victim inside of a vehicle parked near the Azeeze-Bates Court apartment complex, suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services examined the victim and confirmed he had died on the scene of his wounds. He was later transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

This is the second shooting in the Kingman Park neighborhood in as many weeks. Last weekend, a woman was shot multiple times in front of her home on Rosedale Street, NE by a woman dressed as a UPS delivery driver.

D.C. police are offering a reward up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for each homicide committed in D.C. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

