Assistant to the House Sergeant-at-Arms is charged with possession of child pornography in Fairfax County

An assistant to the U.S. House Sergeant-at-Arms Stefan Bieret, 41, was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography, according to Fairfax County police.

In a news release, police said the investigation started when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was alerted to a potentially illicit image being uploaded to a Dropbox account. NCMEC determined that the owner of the account, Stefan Bieret, resided in Burke, Va.

In August, detectives from Fairfax County’s Major Crimes Bureau’s Missing and Exploited Persons Squad took on the investigation.

“Detectives executed a search warrant on the Dropbox account and discovered additional images of child sexual abuse material,” a news release states.

Fairfax County police said that multiple electronics have been recovered from his home. Bieret has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

“Detectives will continue to examine the digital evidence that was recovered from the scene and consult with the Office of the Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney for any additional charges,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information on Bieret’s case or any other cases of exploitation of children is asked to contact Fairfax County’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.