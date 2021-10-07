Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
DC man sentenced for organized dog fighting and for involving 7-year-old son

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

October 7, 2021, 1:14 PM

A D.C. man has been sentenced to prison for creating an elaborate dog fighting business and taking his dog, Cookie Monster, and his 7-year-old son to dog fights in King George County, Virginia.

Odell Anderson Sr., 56, was sentenced to 18 months.

On April 3, 2016, Anderson’s son attended the “two-card” fights where Cookie Monster brutally killed two other dogs.

According to court documents, Anderson began his brutal dog fighting kennel, “MOB,” or “Make of Break,” in 2013.

The organization continued dog fighting until Anderson was caught on June 1, 2016. That day, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home on J Street in Northeast.

Officials said he trained dogs and organized a several-week training regimen before events. While he organized the fight on April 3, he made clear that the rules included “no open invitations” and “no walk-ins.”

Anderson’s attorney claimed that he didn’t realize the severity of his actions.

Participants came from as far as New Jersey to watch and participate in dog fights that day.

Anderson Powe, a 46-year-old resident of Frederick, attended the event. He was sentenced to 18 months for his involvement.

“These defendants served as leaders, breeders and trainers for a multiyear dog fighting operation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Raj Parekh. “The violent and cruel act of dog fighting is a heinous form of animal abuse. We must treat these animals with dignity and respect.”

Two other men connected to the fight on April 3 include 47-year-old Carlos L. Harvey of King George and 46-year-old Chester Moody of Glenn Dale. Harvey pleaded guilty and will be sentenced for his role on Nov. 5. Moody was sentenced to 12 months in August of 2020.

