2 found shot dead inside Md. home

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

October 26, 2021, 2:12 PM

Two men are dead after a shooting Tuesday morning in District Heights, Maryland.

According to Prince George’s County police, officers were called to Rochelle Avenue near Walker Mill Road just before 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the two dead inside a home.

An investigation is underway, but police do not believe the shooting was random.

The map below shows the area of the shooting.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

