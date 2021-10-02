2 found shot dead inside Md. home

An investigation is underway, but Prince George's County police do not believe the shooting was random.
Two men are dead after a shooting Tuesday morning in District Heights, Maryland.
According to Prince George’s County police, officers were called to Rochelle Avenue near Walker Mill Road just before 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the two dead inside a home.
An investigation is underway, but police do not believe the shooting was random.
The map below shows the area of the shooting.
