2 found shot dead inside Md. home

Two men are dead after a shooting Tuesday morning in District Heights, Maryland.

According to Prince George’s County police, officers were called to Rochelle Avenue near Walker Mill Road just before 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the two dead inside a home.

An investigation is underway, but police do not believe the shooting was random.

