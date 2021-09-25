Anne Arundel police seek information on Glen Burnie, Md. shooting

Detectives with Anne Arundel County's Eastern District are investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday night in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Around 10:25 p.m. on Friday night, Eastern District officers responded to reports of gunshots near the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, officers said they were told a male was injured on the ground about half a mile away, around the 8000 block of Crainmont Dr.

Officers soon located a 23-year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The police transferred the man to the Shock Trauma medical center in Baltimore with injuries they believed were non-life threatening, the statement said.

There has been no update on the unidentified victim’s current condition.

After surveying the area, police found evidence that suggested the shooting started in the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace, where they originally responded.

Investigations into the shooting have continued. Anne Arundel police asks that anyone with information on the shooting contact Eastern District at (410) 222-6145, or use its anonymous tip line at (410) 222-4700.