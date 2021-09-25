Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Anne Arundel police seek information on Glen Burnie, Md. shooting

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

September 25, 2021, 8:41 PM

Detectives with Anne Arundel County’s Eastern District are investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday night in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Around 10:25 p.m. on Friday night, Eastern District officers responded to reports of gunshots near the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, officers said they were told a male was injured on the ground about half a mile away, around the 8000 block of Crainmont Dr.

Officers soon located a 23-year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The police transferred the man to the Shock Trauma medical center in Baltimore with injuries they believed were non-life threatening, the statement said.

There has been no update on the unidentified victim’s current condition.

After surveying the area, police found evidence that suggested the shooting started in the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace, where they originally responded.

Investigations into the shooting have continued. Anne Arundel police asks that anyone with information on the shooting contact Eastern District at (410) 222-6145, or use its anonymous tip line at (410) 222-4700.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

