14-year-old arrested after Germantown shooting that left 1 dead, 3 hurt

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a Wednesday night shooting on a basketball court in Germantown, Maryland, that left one man dead and three minors hurt.

Montgomery County police said on Thursday that Shilen Wylie is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He has been charged as an adult.

Another minor was also taken into custody but not charged.

In total, four people were injured in the shooting at Plumgar Community Center — three juveniles and one adult.

Axel Trejos, 20, was later pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Montgomery County Police Department urges anyone who has information about this homicide to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online or via the P3 Tips app.