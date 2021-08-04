4 hurt in shooting at Montgomery County community center

Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a Germantown, Maryland, community center Wednesday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a Germantown, Maryland, community center Wednesday night.

Montgomery County police responded to a call about shots fired at the Plum Gar Community Center around 9:30 p.m.

A group was playing basketball when a confrontation led to gunfire.

Officials say four people were injured, including three who appeared to be minors.

A spokesperson for Montgomery Fire and Rescue Service said some were transported as trauma patients.

Shiera Goff, with Montgomery police, said at a news conference that this is an isolated incident, and there is no risk to the community. Two people are in custody.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.