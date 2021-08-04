CORONAVIRUS NEWS : US calls for booster shots | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
4 hurt in shooting at Montgomery County community center

4 hurt in shooting at Montgomery County community center

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com

August 18, 2021, 11:33 PM

Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a Germantown, Maryland, community center Wednesday night.

Montgomery County police responded to a call about shots fired at the Plum Gar Community Center around 9:30 p.m.

A group was playing basketball when a confrontation led to gunfire.

Officials say four people were injured, including three who appeared to be minors.

A spokesperson for Montgomery Fire and Rescue Service said some were transported as trauma patients.

Shiera Goff, with Montgomery police, said at a news conference that this is an isolated incident, and there is no risk to the community. Two people are in custody.

Laura Spitalniak

Laura Spitalniak joined the WTOP edit desk at the beginning of 2020. She previously worked at WAMU, ABC News and CBS News. She is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and the daughter of a librarian.

