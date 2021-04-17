Suspect arrested, charged with 1st degree murder in DC triple shooting that left 2 dead

D.C. police on Friday arrested the suspect in a fatal triple shooting and fire that occurred on Monday is Southeast.

D.C. police on Friday arrested the suspect in a fatal triple shooting and fire that occurred on Monday in Southeast D.C.

Authorities charged 32-year-old Keanan Christopher Turner of Forestville, Maryland, with two counts of first-degree murder while armed (premeditated) and assault with intent to kill while armed, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide branch.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, the United States Marshals Special Operations Group and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest Friday pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant.

The suspect was identified Friday morning.

MPD seeks assistance in locating 32 year-old Keanan Christopher Turner, of Forestville, MD, in reference to a Homicide offense that occurred on 4/12/21 in the 2300 block of Good Hope Ct., SE. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/JzGjxrvi9c pic.twitter.com/kO7grJLTe1 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 16, 2021



Firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Good Hope Court off Good Hope Road around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound outside the apartment in the parking lot.

Police said two other women were found shot inside the apartment.

Wanda Wright, 48, and Ebony Wright, 32, both of Southeast, died from their injuries.

Firefighters also located a three-month-old baby in the apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

WTOP’s Glynis Kazanjian and Laura Spitalniak contributed to this report.