Suspect arrested, charged with 1st degree murder in DC triple shooting that left 2 dead

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 17, 2021, 8:00 PM

D.C. police on Friday arrested the suspect in a fatal triple shooting and fire that occurred on Monday in Southeast D.C.

Authorities charged 32-year-old Keanan Christopher Turner of Forestville, Maryland, with two counts of first-degree murder while armed (premeditated) and assault with intent to kill while armed, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide branch.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, the United States Marshals Special Operations Group and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest Friday pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant.

The suspect was identified Friday morning.


Firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Good Hope Court off Good Hope Road around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound outside the apartment in the parking lot.

Police said two other women were found shot inside the apartment.

Wanda Wright, 48, and Ebony Wright, 32, both of Southeast, died from their injuries.

Firefighters also located a three-month-old baby in the apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

A map of the area where it happened is below.

WTOP’s Glynis Kazanjian and Laura Spitalniak contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

