Boy backs car into Pr. George’s Co. officer during stolen car traffic stop

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

January 29, 2021, 4:49 AM

A 12-year-old boy drove what police said was stolen car into a Prince George’s police officer, breaking the officer’s leg before taking off in the vehicle early Friday.

The incident started after Prince George’s County officers made two traffic stops on a pair of stolen cars around 1 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Marlboro Pike and Brooks Drive.

D.C. police said the boy, who was driving one of the cars, suddenly reversed the vehicle and struck a Prince George’s County officer, pinning him between the two cars.

The boy then drove off.

Police gave chase and caught him in Southeast on Pennsylvania Avenue.

D.C. Police said the Prince George’s officer suffered a broken leg and possibly a broken foot.

Prince George’s County police said the officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The boy was arrested and is in the hospital after suffering minor injuries.

 

