Man faces trafficking, sex charges over online chats with Montgomery Co. minor

Montgomery County police have charged a 33-year-old man with sexual solicitation of a minor and human trafficking, and they’re concerned there might be other victims.

Tony Quintanilla allegedly offered – through a social media platform – money to a minor to have sex with kids he knew. Authorities learned of his activities after the platform, MeetMe.com, submitted a tip online to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They also provided the center with chat logs and other information.

Police began their investigation once the center determined he was living in Montgomery County.

Quintanilla, who was arrested Nov. 28, “has recently been living with numerous families in the Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village areas,” police said in a statement.

Anyone who might have relevant information is asked to call Montgomery County police’s special victims investigations division at 240-773-5400.

Quintanilla is being held without bond.