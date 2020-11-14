CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Prince George’s County man gets more than 6 years in prison for drug, gun possessions

Abigail Constantino

November 14, 2020, 12:35 AM

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for possession of a gun and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Following his 81 months in prison, Renaldo Solomon Hayes, 28, of Seat Pleasant, will be on supervised release for three years, a U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Maryland news release said.

Hayes was not allowed to have a firearm or ammunition because he had prior felony convictions, including two separate ones for attempted second-degree murder. He was also on parole at the time of his arrest on March 7, 2018.

Police in Cheverly pulled Hayes over for a traffic stop and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from his car, court documents said. Police told Hayes to get out of the vehicle and, while searching him, found two “large folds of cash” totaling $1,468 in his pants.

Police also found 54 grams of marijuana in two plastic bags in a secret compartment under the rear seat.

When officers tried to arrest Hayes, he tried to run away and resist. Police stunned him and continued to search his car, finding a loaded gun and a full 10-round magazine and two cellphones.

A review of text messages on the phones referred to a planned sale of marijuana,

The U.S. Attorney’s Office news release said that Hayes admitted that he possessed the firearm and ammunition in connection with his drug trafficking.

The sentencing judge ordered Hayes to forfeit $1,468, the gun and ammunition, and the car he was driving when he was arrested.

