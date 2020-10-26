Hyattsville’s first homicide victim of the year identified

Police have identified the victim of Hyattsville's first homicide of the year as 35-year-old Michael Yata Kamara of no fixed address.

Prince George’s County police said Kamara died several hours after he was shot early Saturday.

They are working to identify suspects and a motive, and they say the shooting was not random.

Kamara was shot multiple times while in the 5300 block of Queens Chapel Road.

Homicides in the City of Hyattsville are investigated by the county police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Refer to case 20-0049821.

Here is a map of the area where the crime occurred: