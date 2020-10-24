ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Election newsletter signup
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Shooting death is 1st…

Shooting death is 1st homicide in Hyattsville of 2020

Zeke Hartner

October 24, 2020, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was shot, and died from his injuries, in Hyattsville, Maryland, early Saturday morning. Police said the death marks the first homicide the city has seen in 2020.

Hyattsville police said officers responded to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. on the 5300 block of Queens Chapel Road and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital center, where he died from his injuries.

Prince George’s County Police Department homicide investigators will be taking over the case, according to Hyattsville police.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up