Shooting death is 1st homicide in Hyattsville of 2020

A man was shot, and died from his injuries, in Hyattsville, Maryland, early Saturday morning. Police said the death marks the first homicide the city has seen in 2020.

Hyattsville police said officers responded to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. on the 5300 block of Queens Chapel Road and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital center, where he died from his injuries.

Prince George’s County Police Department homicide investigators will be taking over the case, according to Hyattsville police.