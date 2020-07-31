CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. concerned about large gatherings | DCPS to have all-virtual start | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Police seek to ID person of interest in fatal Landover shooting

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

July 31, 2020, 10:29 AM

Prince George’s County police are seeking to identify this person of interest in connection with a fatal Landover shooting. (Courtesy Prince George’s County police)

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in what they describe as the murder of a Clinton man two weeks ago.

They believe the man has critical information related to the shooting death of Ronald Henderson, Jr., 30, in Landover.

Police say officers responded around 11 a.m. July 18 to the 2400 block of Kent Village Place for a shooting.

They found Henderson outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the man in these images is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0034035.

