Man’s body found in Waldorf lake after woman hears him yelling for help

A man’s body was recovered from a lake in Waldorf, Maryland, Tuesday after a woman heard him yelling for help.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the woman heard the cries near a lake behind her house in the 11600 block of Fountain Head Court around 4:40 a.m. and called 911.

Officers, members of Charles County Emergency Services and the Charles County Dive Team arrived and searched the water.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the body of Raymond Anthony Savoy, Jr., 31, of Waldorf, was recovered from the middle of the lake, according to authorities.

There were no obvious since of trauma. Officials are working to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Long at 301-609-6502.

