Man shot at Frederick Co. house party

A Columbia man is in the hospital after being shot at a house party in Middletown, according to authorities.

A Columbia, Maryland, man is in the hospital after being shot at a house party in Middletown, authorities said.

Maryland State Police and deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:45 a.m. Friday to a report of a loud house party in the 8200 block of Baltimore National Pike.

Troopers and deputies found about 50 people leaving a three-story home there, according to a state police news release.

Inside the home, they discovered Savion Wright, 21, of Columbia, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Meritus Medical Center to be treated.

The gun used in the shooting was not recovered and police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about a suspect or who was in attendance at the party is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150 or 301-766-3800. Callers may remain anonymous.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.