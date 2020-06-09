Calvert Co. woman found dead at home in apparent murder

A Calvert County woman was found dead in the living room of her Prince Frederick home Monday, and Maryland State Police are calling it an apparent murder.

Rose M. Long, 71, was discovered in her Stafford Road home shortly before 10:30 a.m. by a relative who had gone to visit her.

Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack who responded to the call found the scene in disarray, as well as evidence of assault, according to police.

After a preliminary investigation, Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators determined that Long, who lived alone, was assaulted and killed within the last two days.

Long’s car — a maroon 2000 Toyota Camry, Maryland registration AKE947 — is missing and authorities think the suspect took it. Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to contact police immediately.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine Long’s cause of death.

Anyone with information about this apparent murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at 410-535-1400. Callers may remain anonymous.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.