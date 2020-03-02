Md. Del. Jay Walker charged with driving under the influence

A Maryland lawmaker has been charged with driving under the influence after police said he nearly collided with an officer's car.

A police officer was traveling down Crain Highway (Route 301) just before 1 a.m. Sunday when another vehicle pulled right out in front of him, causing him to swerve to miss hitting it, said Diane Richardson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Department.

That officer pulled the car over and found Maryland Del. Jay Walker, 48, behind the wheel, Richardson said.

Walker, a Democrat who represents Prince George’s County District 26, was driving his official vehicle when he was leaving the Tinder Box cigar lounge in Waldorf.

He was arrested, charged with driving under the influence and booked in the county Detention Center before he was later released on his own recognizance.

WTOP reached out to Walker’s office for comment and has yet to hear back.

