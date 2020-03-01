1 dead in Loudoun Co. double shooting

A man is dead after a double shooting Sunday in Sterling, Virginia, according to authorities.

A man is dead after a double shooting Sunday in Sterling, Virginia, according to authorities.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremiah D. Gray, 20, of Temple Hills, Maryland, died after the incident in the Rusty Blackhaw Square area.

A second man remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies responded to the Rusty Blackhaw Square area around 9 p.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire. Two wounded men were found. Police found one man in the street and the other in a nearby house.

The sheriff’s department hasn’t established a motive or said if they believe the two men shot each other. However, the investigators stated there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

“We have identified everyone involved and the shooting remains under investigation,” said Kraig Troxell, the Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications.

WTOP found court records that show Gray was arrested several days earlier for trespassing and burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

