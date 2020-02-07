Search of car in Silver Spring parking garage turns up marijuana, cocaine and crystal meth

Four people were arrested at the end of January in Silver Spring, Maryland, for suspected possession of crystal meth, among other drug charges.

Four people were arrested late last month in Silver Spring, Maryland, for suspected possession of crystal meth, among other drug-related offenses, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

Anastasia M. Colucci, 28, of Gaithersburg; Carlos Manuel Manzano, 30, of Hyattsville, Kelyne Patrica Moore, 29, of North Bethesda, and Jose Luis Ruiz-Rubio, 40, of Hyattsville, face a slew of charges.

According to Montgomery County police, the four were found sitting in a parked car at the Cameron Street Garage around 11:15 p.m. Jan. 29.

Officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. A K-9 officer scanned the car from the outside and indicated that there were narcotics in it.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police say they found a small baggie of marijuana and “a loose assortment of prescription medication,” according to a release.

Police say they also found a small box with marijuana, cocaine and four baggies of crystal meth.

There was approximately 37 grams of crystal meth, 28 grams of marijuana and under an ounce of cocaine recovered, according to authorities.

Colucci has been charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana greater than 10 grams, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Manzano has been charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana greater than 10 grams, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Moore has been charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. She was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Ruiz-Rubio has been charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

