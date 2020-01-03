3 shot near Walmart in Tysons Corner

Three people were shot in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place on Westwood Center Drive near the Walmart in Tysons Corner.

All three were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

There’s no word on what caused the shooting.

Authorities don’t have information on a suspect yet. The investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

