Woman found dead in wooded area in Maryland

A woman was found dead in a wooded area in the Dickerson, Maryland Friday afternoon.

At approximately 12:21 p.m. a passerby discovered the body in woods located in the 25700 block of Old Hundred Road.

The woman had been shot, according to Montgomery County Police. She has been identified as 19-year-old Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro from D.C.

The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where the cause of death was identified as a homicide.

Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division detectives are investigating the death and urge anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

