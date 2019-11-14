Md. man gets nearly 19 years in prison for string of Va. 7-Eleven robberies

A Maryland man has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison for series of armed 7-Eleven robberies in Northern Virginia.

A Maryland man has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison after a series of armed robberies at 7-Elevens across Northern Virginia.

Carlton L. Frye III, 23, of Lanham, Maryland, was convicted on three counts of armed robbery and three counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In addition to an 18-year, eight-month prison sentence, a Loudoun County, Virginia, judge imposed an additional 15 years suspended time and further ordered Frye pay restitution upon his release.

Frye was arrested in Maryland on Oct. 22, 2018, in connection with the Sept. 3 robberies of two 7-Elevens in Leesburg and a third in Sterling.

Suspected accomplice Zakiyyah H. Vickers, 22, of Woodbridge, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2018, and charged in connection with the same robberies. She is set for a plea hearing next week.

The following law enforcement agencies assisted in identifying Frye: the Fairfax County Police Department; the Town of Leesburg Police Department; and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, Prince William County police, Prince George’s County police and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the investigation.

