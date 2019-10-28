Man shot in back of the head Monday morning in Southeast

One man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the back of the head early Monday morning.

One man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the back of the head early Monday morning.

D.C. police arrived on scene around 11:30 p.m., where shots were reportedly fired in an apartment building on 46th street, in the Marshall Heights neighborhood of Southeast.

Police are looking for three men as suspects in the shooting. The men were reported wearing masks, black shirts and bluejeans.

Anyone with information should contact the D.C’s Anonymous Tip Line at (202) 727-9099

WTOP’s Marcus Lustig contributed to this story.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.