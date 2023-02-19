Live Radio
DC schools requires COVID test to return from February break

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 19, 2023, 8:34 AM

Weeks after President Joe Biden announced plans to end coronavirus pandemic emergencies on May 11, students and staff across D.C. Public Schools will be taking a COVID-19 test to return from their extended break.

COVID-19 rapid tests were distributed to students just before Presidents Day weekend with the expectation that parents would upload their student’s test results on the day they take the test — no later than Sunday, Feb. 26.

“To support a safe return from February break, all students and staff will be expected to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test,” the school’s testing notification said.

Anyone who returns to District schools on or after Feb. 27 will need to have proof of a negative test beforehand.

