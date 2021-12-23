HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » Coronavirus » Md. hospitals surpass 1,500…

Md. hospitals surpass 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, triggering changes

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

December 23, 2021, 11:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland hospitals will now cut back on non-COVID-19 procedures to free up beds and workers to handle the growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations the state is seeing.

The state on Thursday surpassed a threshold of 1,500 coronavirus-related hospitalizations statewide, triggering additional hospital moves, as ordered by the Maryland Department of Health.

Current hospitalizations on Thursday are now at 1,505, 40 hospitalizations more than reported on Wednesday.

A state dashboard of COVID-19 cases for the state shows an additional 6,869 cases in the past 24 hours. The previous highest number was 6,218.

Over the past three days, Maryland has recorded more than 17,000 COVID-19 cases.

Under the state’s pandemic plan, hospitals will do the following:

  • Optimize existing bed capacity;
  • Adjust hospital capacity, such as bringing additional staffed beds into service;
  • Redeploy staff or alter staffing models;
  • Reduce non-urgent and elective procedures and surgeries;
  • Transfer patients to alternate care sites; and
  • Bridge idle clinical or administrative space online or convert other space for clinical care.

“Our projections now show that in the coming weeks, we could reach record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland, possibly over 2,000. We have been actively preparing for this scenario in coordination with all of our hospitals, and today’s actions are the latest step in that planning,” said Gov. Larry Hogan.

“With unvaccinated patients driving the strain on our health care system, we urge Marylanders to do your part by getting your vaccine or booster shot as soon as you can. We will continue to closely monitor this surge, and take additional actions as needed.”

In preparation for the surge, Maryland committed $100 million in emergency funding to address hospital and nursing home staffing needs.

Maryland had been expected COVID-19 cases to peak in January.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Cyber, customer experience will continue to drive major federal technology changes

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up