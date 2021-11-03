Where children ages 5 to 11 can get a COVID vaccine in the DC region

With the CDC's approval, several D.C. region health agencies have put out information on how parents can bring their child to get vaccinated. Here's the latest.

Children ages 5 to 11 can finally be inoculated against COVID-19, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) making a lower-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available to millions of kids nationwide via pharmacies, county-run clinics and other health providers.

Federal officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s two-dose, kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5. The decision marks the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.

With the CDC’s approval, several D.C. region health agencies have put out information on how parents can bring their child to get vaccinated, including finding a location and making an appointment. See a list of county guidance as of Wednesday morning below.

DC

Dozens of pharmacies, hospitals and health centers across all eight of the District’s wards will begin vaccinating newly-eligible age groups over the coming days and weeks. While some sites could start vaccinating children under 12 on Wednesday, most clinics won’t stock their pediatric Pfizer doses until later this week.

Parents are encouraged to check D.C.’s vaccination site for updates on what locations are currently offering the vaccines. On Tuesday, D.C. officials published a list of over 60 sites slated to receive pediatric doses.

The District will also host pop-up vaccination clinics at these schools beginning this weekend. Appointments are not required. First doses will be offered on the following dates:

Ward 1

Bancroft Elementary School: Nov. 9

Marie Reed Elementary School: Nov. 12

Ward 2

Edlavitch DCJCC: Nov. 7

Garrison Elementary School: Nov. 17

Thomson Elementary School: Nov. 12

Ward 3

Ben Murch Elementary School: Nov. 13

Janney Elementary School: Nov. 19

Palisades Recreation Center: Nov. 16

Ward 4

Center City Public Charter School, Brightwood Campus: Nov. 9

Dorothy I. Height Elementary School: Nov. 8

E.L. Haynes PCS: Nov. 18

Lafayette Elementary School: Nov. 19

Whittier Elementary School: Nov. 20

Ward 5

Bunker Hill Elementary School: Nov. 18

Center City Public Charter School, Trinidad Campus: Nov. 17

DC Bilingual PCS: Nov. 20

Noyes Elementary School: Nov. 8

Ward 6

Kennedy Recreation Center: Nov. 10

KIPP DC — Lead Academy PCS: Nov. 16

Payne Elementary School: Nov. 13

Ward 7

Friendship Blow Pierce Elementary and Middle: Nov. 12

Kimball Elementary School: Nov. 9

Plummer Elementary School: Nov. 17

Smothers Elementary School: Nov. 13

Thomas Elementary School: Nov. 19

Ward 8

Center City PCS, Congress Heights: Nov. 18

Excel Academy Public School: Nov. 16

Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School/Statesman Academy: Nov. 8

KIPP DC Heights Academy: Nov. 10

Patterson Elementary School: Nov. 10

Turner Elementary School: Nov. 20

Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Health Department is setting up a clinic for pediatric vaccinations. Families will be able to book appointments on the county’s clinic locator once they become available later on Wednesday. Health officers are also working with Montgomery County Public Schools to offer vaccines for newly-eligible students soon, but are still working out the details.

More information will be found at Montgomery County’s COVID-19 vaccine portal as released.

Prince George’s County

County health officials will hold afterschool mobile clinics at some public high schools starting Friday, Nov. 8, for children ages 5 to 11. There are also plans to run pop-up clinics at elementary schools, but as of Wednesday morning, that list hadn’t been finalized.

Eligible children can also get the vaccine at the Sports and Learning Complex clinic in Landover. Pharmacies and pediatric care providers will also be offering the shot. Find nearby clinics by using the county’s vaccine clinic locator.

See a list of high schools offering vaccine clinics below. Walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments are encouraged; scheduling will be made available soon.

Monday clinics: First doses will be offered Nov. 8, Nov. 15 and Nov. 22. Second doses will be offered Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.

Laurel High School: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Charles Herbet Flowers High School, Springdale: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gwynn Park High School, Brandywine: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday clinics: First doses will be offered Nov. 9, Nov. 16 and Nov. 23. Second doses will be offered Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bladensburg High School, Bladensburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Henry A. Wise High School, Upper Marlboro: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday clinics: First doses will be offered Nov. 10, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24. Second doses will be offered Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.

Northwestern High School, Adelphi: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fairmont Heights High School, Landover: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oxon Hill High School: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday clinics: First doses will be offered Nov. 18. Second doses will be offered Dec. 9.

Bowie High School: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Suitland High School, District Heights: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friendly High School, Fort Washington: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday clinics: First doses will be offered Nov. 12 and Nov. 19. Second doses will be offered Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.

High Point High School, Beltsville: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Surrattsville High School, Clinton: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crossland High School, Camp Springs: 4 p.m. 8 p.m.

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said the county will offer vaccinations for children at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold starting Friday, Nov. 5: “While we expect there to be more demand than supply for a short period of time, I want to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they are able,” Pittman said.

Appointments for the county’s first vaccinations will be released in two batches: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 and at noon on Thursday, Nov. 4. Once posted, they’ll be found at aacounty.org/covidvax.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools are also coordinating with health officials to set up on-site clinics at elementary schools starting the week of Nov. 8.

More than 30 chain pharmacies and 10 pediatricians will receive doses, and Pittman encouraged parents to contact their child’s health care provider to determine whether they can get vaccinated through their office.

The following, smaller pharmacies are also expected to have limited access as the state receives more doses from the federal government:

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC)

Broadneck Pharmacy

Lake Shore Drugs

Allswell Pharmacy

Jai Pharmacy

Soleil Pharmacy

Quarterfield Pharmacy

Fairfax County

Health officials in Fairfax County are offering the vaccine to kids by appointment only. Pediatric care providers, family medical practices, local pharmacies and the Tysons Community Vaccination Center will have it on hand.

Families can go to vaccines.gov to schedule an appointment with a local pharmacy or the health department, or schedule an appointment at the Tysons Community Vaccination Center at vase.vdh.virginia.gov.

Starting Saturday, the shot will be offered at the Inova Center for Personalized Health in Fairfax, and there’ll be therapy dogs and Star Wars characters to comfort kids.

Arlington County

Arlington Public Schools are working with health officials on a plan to roll out the vaccine for students. County officials anticipate holding clinics and scheduling appointments by mid-November.

“Once approved, we will inform the community about the availability of doses and how to schedule appointments,” the school system said on its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.