CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Coronavirus » Today is deadline for…

Today is deadline for feds to get final COVID-19 vaccine, or face discipline

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

November 8, 2021, 5:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Monday, Nov. 8 is the deadline for federal employees to receive their final vaccination against COVID-19, under President Joe Biden’s mandate. Discipline could begin Tuesday.

The mandate requires federal employees be fully vaccinated, which occurs two weeks after the injection, or have an approved religious or medical exemption, by Nov. 22.

That means, an employee would have to receive a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, by the end of Monday, Nov. 8.

The Office of Personnel Management says agencies can begin imposing disciplinary action starting Tuesday.

OPM is suggesting progressive disciplinary measures, with the hopes that employees will choose to comply with the mandate during the process.

Under progressive discipline, an agency can counsel an employee on the reasons behind mandated vaccination, followed by a short suspension, up to termination.

Failing to comply with a federal vaccine mandate is considered an act of misconduct. OPM says there is legal precedent for punishing federal employees who don’t get vaccinated.

OPM has been recommending agencies require vaccinations before new hires start working for the federal government.

Last week, the Biden administration pushed back the deadline for federal contractors to comply with the vaccine mandate, from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4, 2022.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up